Gov. Justice removes Hess from State Fire Commission over controversial social media posts

Warning: These are explicit posts from Martin Hess personal Facebook page. Some will find them offensive.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has removed Martin Hess from the West Virginia State Fire Commission due to controversial social media posts.

This announcement came in a letter issued by Justice on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The decision comes after Justice was made aware of multiple social media posts made by Hess made on his personal Facebook account about the protests occurring across the country.

“I will not tolerate behavior like this from anyone representing the State of West Virginia,” Justice wrote in the letter.

Hess removal is effective immediately.

WOWK 13 News received images from Martin Hess Facebook profile from a concerned viewer.