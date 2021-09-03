Gov. Justice restates the importance of vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In his Friday COVID briefing, Gov. Justice reinforced the importance of COVID vaccinations.

There is totally nothing more important than getting the vaccination. Gov. Jim Justice

Justice went on to say that three of the twelve members on his detail tested positive for COVID and that he and First Lady Cathy Justice just had COVID tests since they were around people with the virus.

According to the COVID dashboard, West Virginia has an 11 percent daily positivity rate. There have been 3,117 total deaths per the dashboard. With COVID hospitalizations, as of Sept. 2, there are 714 people hospitalized, 206 daily confirmed ICU cases and 111 people on ventilators per the COVID hospital dashboard.

Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General, West Virginia, said that 82 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

People are going to hospitals faster, sicker and younger. Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General, West Virginia

The governor also announced that Truist Bank has bought out BB&T and Suntrust banks. A Truist executive was at the briefing and presented a check for $15,000 to the Communities in Schools program. Cathy Justice accepted the check on behalf of the program, which she founded. She announced that this education program has now expanded into eight new counties.

Justice also noted his visits yesterday to the latest group of the Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes winners. One scholarship winner is from Ohio County, Rocco DiGiandomenico, a freshman at Wheeling Park High School.

No college tuition payments for WPHS vaccine lottery winner

Justice was not able to travel to Ohio County to present the scholarship to DiGiandomenico, but he did show WTRF’s story about the young winner during his news conference. You can see the story from our own reporter Colin Roose here.