Gov. Justice: ‘I truly believe in the next couple of weeks, we can move that to 100 % capacity in restaurants and bars’

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, Gov. Justice is signing an executive order that restaurants and bars can increase to 75 % capacity.

This is up from the 50 % compacity.

That’s only if social distancing can be maintained between groups as they arrive and sit together, said Gov. Justice

Bars may only increase compacity that they have physical seating for every person, no standing room for people to congregate.

” I truly believe in the next couple of weeks, we can move that to 100 %,” (restaurant and bar compacity) said, Gov. Justice.

For small businesses and retail stores, the compacity has increased from 2 people per 1000 square feet to 4 people per 1000 square feet and in grocery stores 3 people per 1000 square feet to 6 per 1000 square feet.

Social gatherings are increased to 75 %. This is any gathering of people for social purposes, face coverings must be worn with the appropriate guidelines.

The indoor face mask requirement in still active in West Virginia.

If another surge should come, in West Virginia, Gov. Justice said we will reinstate restrictions

The governor also says because educators over 50 who requested a COVID-19 vaccine will all have received their second dose within the next week, he is asking the State Board of Education to require students across the state in grades K-8 to go to in-person classes full time.

He has also asked the WVSSAC to work with school boards and superintendents to ensure occupancy rules and attendance limitations in association with safety guidelines will be met.

Gov. Justice stated we still need to be proactive and keep doing what we’ve been doing.

‘We’re still a long way from being out of the woods, use good common sense,’ said Gov. Justice

For the first time since Nov. 15, 2020 West Virginia is below 10,000 active coronavirus cases.

Today is the first time West Virginia has been below 300 hospitalizations since November 1, 2020

