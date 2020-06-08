Gov. Justice says concerts at fairs can resume in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says outdoor concerts at fairs and festivals will be allowed to resume next month as he continues to lift coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The Republican governor on Monday said the open-air concerts at fairs and festivals can be held starting on July 1.

Gov. Justice also announced that Summer youth camps can begin again on June 22.

Casinos and movie theaters were allowed to reopen last week.

On Monday, low-contact youth sports teams, as well as middle and high school teams, were allowed to start practicing again.