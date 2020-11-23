Gov. Justice says no decision yet on Super Six

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia football State Championships have been in Wheeling for 26 years.

The 27th year is in jeopardy.

During his coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. Justice said he and his team is looking at what county might be the safest to host the Super Six.

Gov. Justice said there has not been a decision yet on the Super Six but he plans on meeting with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan and his team to make a decision later today.

“Life will go on for these young people and these communities, we shouldn’t be worried about sports,” said Gov. Justice.

Wheeling Island Stadium plays host to the Super Six.

Gov. Justice also added that winter sports might have to be pushed back again.

Currently, winter sports have been pushed back to January 11.