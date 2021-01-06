Gov. Justice says ‘Violence is Unacceptable’ in Washington DC

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice, West Virginia Governor, has issued a statement regarding the protest in Washington, DC.

The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.

Gov. Justice

