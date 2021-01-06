Gov. Justice says ‘Violence is Unacceptable’ in Washington DC

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice, West Virginia Governor, has issued a statement regarding the protest in Washington, DC.
The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.Gov. Justice
Follow continuing Coverage of what’s going on in Washington DC here.
- Second vaccine dose for first responders has not yet arrived
- Belmont County Health Department urges residents to not call, vaccine phase 1B delayed
- World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’
- Explosive device found near U.S. Capitol
- “You have to go home now” President Trump addresses Capitol protestors