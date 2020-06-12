Gov. Justice sets COVID-19 briefing for noon

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Wednesday, June 3, that he would welcome any president to the state besides former President Barack Obama. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing at noon on Friday.

The governor announced Thursday that the 2020 State Fair will remain scheduled for August 13 through August 22.

Visitations restrictions at nursing homes across the Mountain State will be lifted next Wednesday, June 17. However, the facility must have had zero active cases for at past least 14 days.

‘Week 8’ of the governor’s Comeback plan begins Sunday.

