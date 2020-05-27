Gov. Justice sets guidelines to reopen swimming pools, casinos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Week 5 of the governor’s ‘Comeback’ plan is officially underway across the Mountain State with swimming pools headlining reopenings this week.

However, similar to other establishments, reopening won’t come without restrictions and guidelines set by the state.

Gov. Jim Justice recently issued a guide to safely reopen swimming pools in West Virginia. The many requirements for staff members included screenings, Personal Protective Equipment and appropriate training.

Highly-populated areas, such as rest rooms and water fountains will be limited to a certain number of users at one time. Signage and markings encouraging social distance is also recommended.

Casinos have also received the green light to reopen from Gov. Justice. However, their reopening date is still more than a week away.

Nevertheless, the governor has released guidelines to ensure a safe reopening.

Initially, casinos will only be limited to 50 percent capacity. Layout adjustments to video lottery and table games must also be made to ensure at least six feet of distance.

Unlike swimming pools, employees will only be encouraged to wear PPE. Cleaning and limitation was also highlighted in the guide.

Spa and indoor amusement businesses are allowed to open as well this week. Gov. Justice is expected to deliver his next COVID-19 briefing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

