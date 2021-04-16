Gov. Justice signs needle exchange program regulations

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker displays an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. On Monday, April 5, 2021, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia’s largest county, two months after a CDC official warned that Kanawha county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.” (AP Photo/John Raby)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill to introduce more stringent requirements to needle exchange programs that critics say will make it harder to get clean needles amid a spike in HIV cases in the state.

Justice signed the bill into law Thursday.

The legislation requires operators to offer an array of health outreach services.

Supporters say it will help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care to fight addiction.

The new rules take effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

Critics urged Justice to veto the bill, saying it would wipe out existing exchange programs and result in more lives lost.