CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gov. Jim Justice signed three financial bills on Friday to address the PEIA public employee health insurance issue, pay raises for public employees and a budget bill, according to MetroNews.

Senate Bill 268 makes changes to PEIA including a proposal to take the insurance plan to an 80-20 split between employer and public worker. In addition, spouses with other insurance options would need to buy into PEIA at for a cost of around $147 per month.

PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia.

PEIA’s financial struggles came to the forefront in January when Wheeling Hospital President and CEO Jim Kaufman said the hospital would refuse services to PEIA patients because of the low reimbursement rate effective July 1.

Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital is struggling financially from below cost-of-service reimbursements and cutting PEIA patients would help financially.

The new bill will raise the reimbursement rate to 110 percent of what Medicaid pays.

Another bill, Senate Bill 423 will provide $2,300 pay raises for educators and state police troopers.