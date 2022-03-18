OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-As the world battled COVID-19 for two-years-straight, the healthcare workers have seen pain day in and day out.

And as time’s gone by, hospitals across West Virginia have been losing healthcare workers.

Now nurses are needed more than ever.

“It’s a national need, but it’s definitely a regional need.” Karen Kettler, Dean of the College of Sciences, West Liberty University

The need for nurses has gone up, but that’s about to change.

It’s all thanks to Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. Through it, $23 million have been poured into 26 nursing education programs at a number of colleges and universities.

West Liberty University being one of them.

“I was just elated to get that news.” President Dr. W. Franklin, West Liberty University

“We were extremely excited to have the opportunity to have this funding for our students.” Karen Kettler, Dean of the College of Sciences, West Liberty University

West Liberty has been awarded close to a $1 million. That’s being used in a number of ways. That includes supporting a handful of new nursing students and advancing the program with innovative technology. The nursing program has plans to add more simulation mannikins in their labs as well as a virtual reality emerging software.

It’s to alleviate the nursing shortage, and the Dean of the College of Sciences Karen Kettler hopes to see that soon.

“The big idea is… we want to supply our state with as many nurses in a short period to really address the need.” Karen Kettler, Dean of the College of Sciences, West Liberty University

Also in Ohio County, Wheeling University is also included in the Governor’s grant funding.

“We’re really excited. I think it’s benefits the University as a whole. It’s one of our core components in our programs, which is healthcare.” Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

With the funding, Wheeling University has plans to create an advanced 16-month Accelerated Bachelor Science of Nursing degree, as well as a state-of-the-art medical simulation lab.

Both university’s have plans to use the funding immediately, and hope to see the shortage subside in the next few months.