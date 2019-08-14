Gov. Justice tells a crowd at Wheeling University he will do what he can to make sure they will not close

Gov. Jim Justice made the trip to Wheeling University to assure the school would stay open for years to come.

The Governor said the plans his officials have can help secure the future of the University and this is the first step in that process.

Gov. Justice also stated he spoke to Wheeling-Charleston Diocese representatives to assure they have long term interest in maintaining Wheeling University.

