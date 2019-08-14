Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Gov. Justice tells a crowd at Wheeling University he will do what he can to make sure they will not close

West Virginia Headlines

by: Shelby Davis

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Jim Justice made the trip to Wheeling University to assure the school would stay open for years to come.

The Governor said the plans his officials have can help secure the future of the University and this is the first step in that process.

Gov. Justice also stated he spoke to Wheeling-Charleston Diocese representatives to assure they have long term interest in maintaining Wheeling University.

WTRF.com will have continued coverage of this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter