Gov. Justice: ‘This has gotten so commercialized’; On College Athletes getting paid

(WTRF)- On Monday, June 21 the Supreme Court ruled a unanimous victory to Division I college athletes in their fight against the National Collegiate Athletic Association over caps it sought to impose on compensation related to education.
Then on Monday, June 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order that would allow college athletes in Ohio to profit off their name, image, and likeness into his own hands.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked if West Virginia would follow suit.
It use to be so wonderful that our athletes went and competed in sports and they got their education and they went on to other levels and today, this has gotten so commercialized that, to be perfect honest, our schools are profiting from their hard work in many ways and their profiting from the benefits of all the greatness that a full scholarship and education are giving them. I would have to look at it a lot, I think it would take our legislature to make that decision and for that decision to come to me. There’s pros and cons on both sides and it’s something that we have to have a lot of discussion aboutGov. Justice