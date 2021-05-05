Gov. Justice To Announce On Friday A ‘Percentage Number’ To Get Rid Of Masks In West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his briefing on Wednesday that on Friday he promises to give a ‘percentage number’ to get rid of the mask mandate.

Gov. Justice did not give details of what number they would base the ruling on.

Gov. Justice said he will be asking the ‘medical community to determine what that ‘percentage number’ is.

‘Getting rid of the masks is something we will all celebrate,’ said Gov. Justice.

Currently, West Virginia has an indoor mask mandate.

