“The chance to live in paradise.” Gov. Justice has “open arms” for Maryland counties interested in joining the Mountain State

(WTRF) — West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice will held a press conference at Friday morning about three counties in the state of Maryland whose representatives say they have an interest in joining West Virginia.

“We’d welcome, absolutely, these three counties,” said Justice.

“There would be jobs like crazy with the chance to live in paradise,” the governor said.

These three counties in Maryland have formally sent two letters to West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw with interest in joining the Mountain State.

The three counties interested in seceding from Maryland are Garrett, Allegany, and Washington.

Justice listed some of the attributes of West Virginia as its support of the energy industry, protecting rights of the unborn and support of the Second Amendment.

Justice said the process to add the three Maryland counties to the state of West Virginia would be lengthy, but he will next introduce a resolution supporting the addition and will call a special session of the legislature.