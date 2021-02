West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice will hold his next virtual town hall on his Personal Income Tax Repeal Proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

The Governor will answer as many pre-submitted questions as time allows.



HOW TO SUBMIT A QUESTION





ONLINE: CLICK HERE to submit a question

CALL: Call the Governor’s Office at 304-558-2000 and a receptionist will take down your question.