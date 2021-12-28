Gov. Justice to make historic announcement naming first-ever appointees to new court

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will make history today at 10:30 a.m. when he announces the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.
The Governor will appoint three judges for terms of:
(1) Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024
(2) Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026
(3) Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028
Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.
Wheeling native Donald A. Nickerson Jr. is one of the appointees.