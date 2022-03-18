CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

During his Friday media briefing, Gov. Jim Justice addressed a possible lawsuit against reporter Phil Kabler and his newspaper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

On March 7, Justice said he planned to sue the West Virginia newspaper and reporter over ‘volumes of stuff.’

West Virginia Gov. plans to sue reporter and newspaper; Says reporter should have been hijacked on train

Today, Justice said he has not yet filed a lawsuit, but is meeting with Doug and Marshall Reynolds, the newspaper’s owners.

We’ll get together real soon and make a decision. Governor Jim Justice, W.Va. (R)

Justice said that Kabler’s conduct “goes beyond the pale.”

Gov. Justice claims that Kabler made fun of the handicaps of people at the Capitol and sent a letter to the Governor’s office in a rant with the ‘foulest language that you could come up with.’

Gov. Justice claims the Charleston Gazette should have fired Kabler.

