Gov. Justice urges Federal Bureau of Prisons to reverse decision to transfer out-of-state inmates to WV

by: Joe Fitzwater

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Friday, Governor Jim Justice sent a letter to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal urging him to reconsider a decision to transfer out-of-state inmates to their Hazelton facility in Preston County and to their facility in Gilmer County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Justice emphasized that West Virginia has put in place several measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that West Virginians have implemented social distancing to make the state of the states with the lowest number of cases and fatalities in the country.

Check out the entire letter below:

Governor Justice Letter Urging Reverse DecisionDownload

