WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just five days out from Election Day, West Virginia’s governor gave a final pitch to voters to reject Amendment 2.

At Independence Hall, Jim Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passes.

His town hall focused almost exclusively on the amendment, which would give control of more than one-fourth of property taxes to lawmakers.

That would allow taxes on business equipment and machinery to be eliminated.

Governor Justice emphasized that his own companies would profit from the proposal…but that he cares about West Virginia more.

That’s what’s going to happen when you give up local control to a big Charleston grab, big corporations are going to gain, average everyday people are going to lose, and at the end of the day, you’re just blowing your legs off in your own county, and that’s absolutely the worst, the worst, the worst. Gov. Jim Justice, (R)-West Virginia

He argues that seniors, sports leagues, schools and first responders would suffer if it goes through.

The governor wants the state to cut the vehicle tax and then work toward getting rid of personal income taxes.