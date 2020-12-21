Gov. Justice wants long-term facilities vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 28

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced, that West Virginia is not only leading the country in COVID-19 vaccinations, but he plans on having long-term facilities vaccinated by Monday, Dec. 28, one week from today.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, Justice says West Virginia has distributed 15,135 COVID-19 vaccines out of 16,575 the state had received — that’s 91.3% of the vaccine and with more to come, according to Bloomberg.com.

The Mountain State is expected to receive more an estimated 44,300 of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week.