Gov. Justice wants virus testing at all nursing homes, prisons

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF/AP) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state must find a way to retest people for the coronavirus at nursing homes and correctional facilities following recent outbreaks.

The Governor also floated the possibility that visitations to nursing homes might have to temporarily stop.

Multiple deaths have been reported at the Princeton Health Care Center, while dozens of confirmed cases have cropped up at other nursing homes in Beckley and Petersburg.

The governor says there also have been recent virus outbreaks at regional jails in South Charleston and near Beckley. Statewide, at least 141 people have died from the virus.