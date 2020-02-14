High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Gov. Justice who called girls ‘thugs’ says sorry if he offended

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a roundtable in Huntington, W.Va. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has offered a conditional apology for calling a high school girls basketball team “thugs,” saying he didn’t know the remarks would cause any trouble. The Republican governor on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 told WCHS-TV he was sorry if he did anything to offend the team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has offered a conditional apology for calling a high school girls basketball team “thugs,” saying he didn’t know the remarks would cause any trouble.

The Republican governor on Friday told WCHS-TV he was sorry if he did anything to offend the team.

He made the remarks after a scuffle broke out at a heated Tuesday night game between Greenbrier East High School, where he coaches, and Woodrow Wilson High School.

The team’s coaches are black, as are some of the players. Some lawmakers have said the term has racial connotations.

Justice says it’s absurd to accuse him of making a racial slur.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter