Gov. Justice won’t require state employees to get vaccinated

During his Tuesday briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he would not require his state employees to get vaccinated.

Gov. Justice said during the briefing “Not at this time, hopefully never,’ on getting state employees vaccinated.

The Governor gave some more details to WV News.

“It’s not anything that I’m considering now,” Justice said Monday during a visit to the offices of WV News. “I think right now, in the state of West Virginia, we’ve done so well and where we are at this point in time, considering mandating kids or colleges or teachers or state employees or whatever it may be to be vaccinated — I wish like crazy that they all were — but that’s not on the radar right now.”

Gov. Justice continued to say that he is frustrated by those who refuse to get vaccinated but we should respect people’s opinions.

Recently, New York and California will soon require state employees to get vaccinated.