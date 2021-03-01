Gov. Justice, WVDOT debut online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways announced today that an interactive online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide is now available.



“This is our third year of doing a statewide map like this and, in each of the previous two years, we’ve broken the all-time state record for road maintenance,” Gov. Justice said. “We provide this online tool for West Virginians to use so we can be transparent about where we’re working and also so residents can see just how many projects are going on all the time, in every county across the state.”



The map allows users to search for any address or zoom in on any area of the state to view the types of work that are upcoming, underway, or have already been completed.



The map includes several tabs that allow users to search for paving projects, core maintenance projects, Roads To Prosperity projects, bridge projects, slip repair projects, and slide repair projects. Users can also view a breakdown of maintenance data by county, by Division of Highways district, or statewide.



Individual roads and other project areas on the map are color-coded to show their stages of completion. By clicking on a project, users will find more detailed information about that project, including estimated start and completion dates, scope of work, and more. The map is updated every two weeks.



The map homepage also includes an instructional video, demonstrating how to use the map.