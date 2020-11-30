Gov. Justice’s briefing delayed by anti-mask protesters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) was approximately 30 minutes late in starting his Monday coronavirus briefing due to anti-mask protestors who were outside the state capitol, he said.
There were between 30 to 40 protestors there and no one was wearing a mask, the governor said. They were protesting against the state’s mask mandate which is a mitigation tool in the spread of coronavirus.
Justice said he agrees with the importance of differing opinions and the right to protest.
He said the protesters may believe in liberty but they are taking risks not only for themselves, but for others.
“You shouldn’t be able to walk off a cliff and take everyone with you,” Said Justice.
