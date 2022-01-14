Gov. Justice’s health continues to improve, he says in statement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today regarding his health condition following his diagnosis of COVID-19 on Tuesday:



“I’m feeling even better today than I felt yesterday. I miss being in the office and I’m excited to get back to work very soon,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ll never, ever forget all the prayers and well-wishes that I’ve received. I can’t tell you how much Cathy and I appreciate them.

“Getting this terrible disease for yourself gives you a whole new perspective,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve never been sick like that before. I felt great on Monday, and by Tuesday I was in bad, bad shape.



“I truly believe that my choice to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life. People might say, ‘Here’s Governor Justice, he got vaccinated and he still got sick.’ And to those people, I’d say, ‘Here’s Governor Justice talking to you today.’ That’s the difference. Governor Justice didn’t end up in the hospital, the ICU, or – God forbid – worse.



“I really, really plead with every West Virginian: get vaccinated and get your booster. This disease is nothing to fool around with. It hits you quick and fast when you least expect it. It’s some nasty stuff. Now, more than ever, I urge you to protect yourself and your family.”



This will be the final daily update of the Governor’s health condition unless circumstances dictate that another be released at a later date.



