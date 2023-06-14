CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice held his administration update briefing on June 14 and shared a heartwarming story of a boy looking for a home and family of his own.

Justice started his briefing with a tale of Jace, who was in the Green Valley Children’s Home and who reached out to him, asking him to visit or for a call.

Justice says that he fulfilled Jace’s wish and stopped by the home where Jace asked the governor to help him find a home where he could be adopted.

After many responses, Jace was adopted by Bruce and Courtney Woods. Justice invited Jace and his newly adopted father to comment during the briefing.

“You’re my hero,” said Jace, who told the governor he has goals to learn how to read and to help with chores around the house. Jace also said that he plans to be the governor when he is older.

“I love to see in the eyes of a child, the dreams of the future and the hopes of the future. So Jace, keep dreaming big, shoot for the moon, shoot for the stars,” Justice told Jace.

He also told him to look to the future, and that the only thing that matters is the future since you can’t change the past.