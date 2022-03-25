“I regard, at this moment, is the best picture that has ever been taken of me as the governor,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in a media briefing.

Justice recalled the photo saying that on that day they were signing the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act.” A new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

West Virginia signs law barring abortion because of disability

Justice says during the briefing that at the signing of the bill a group of kids came to meet the Governor.

“They were all coming up and hugging me and I was hugging them and baby dog was just sitting beside me. And this beautiful little kid came up to me and just gave me the biggest hug and then baby dog leaned over and was giving her a hug as well.”

The pictures shows a little girl hugging Governor Justice with baby dog leaning over from where she sat to get in on the big warm hug.

“That kid is truly just what its all about. A gift, a gift from god.”