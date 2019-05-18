Governor Justice adds 30 bills to original proclamation

Governor Jim Justice has officially amended his original proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in a special session.

His original proclamation in March said the session was to focus on education betterment.

The Governor announced Friday he added 30 bills to the proclamation, some that were vetoed for technical reasons. Governor Justice said in a statement that the errors have been corrected and the bills will be submitted for reconsideration.

Some of the bills are related to an antihazing law, vertical integration for medical cannabis.

Read the full proclamation here.

Supplemental appropriation bills are also included, which would give additional funds to agencies with unmet financial needs. That money would come from surplus revenues.