(WTRF) – The question of how to make West Virginia more attractive for people to move to the state keeps circulating around the legislature.

There have been several solutions for bring veterans here in particular.

Governor Justice announced $5,000 for veterans to move to the Mountain State during his State of the State Address.

In a one-on-one interview, 7News asked him about this “Welcome Home Grant Program”.

The Governor said it’s a pilot program to give $5,000 to qualifying veterans who move here.

If it goes well, he said then more money can be added.

The more and more veterans we can get to the state the better off we are. They have talents beyond belief. They’ve served us so well and we need to reward them in any way we possibly can. I’m all in on anything having to do with the veterans. Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Governor Justice said in order to qualify, the veteran would need to live in West Virginia for at least three full years.

Right now, he said the state is starting small.

The Governor explained the proposed legislation would set aside $500,000 with the goal of attracting 100 veterans.

If it goes well, then then the program can be extended.