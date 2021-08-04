Governor Justice honors Logan Fluharty

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You might recall a few weeks ago we told you about a Paden City teen named Logan Fluharty who was battling leukemia. Logan sadly passed away a few days ago.

A little over two weeks ago the community came together to celebrate Logan, holding a parade in his honor.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was even in attendance. Governor Justice was asked about Logan at his press conference today, and he had a message for Logan, his family, and everyone involved.

“I send all kinds of love and thanks from Kathy and I, and all those that were with me that day. You know, to Logan and his family, and you know it’s just terrible. It’s just terrible to see a tragedy happen to our young people but Logan we love you, and we love the great people of Paden City and all those Ohio Valley Avengers and all the good stuff that they do at that high school. It was a real honor to be with you that day.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

