CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that he will call a Special Session of the Legislature in April.

This comes after he vetoed Senate Bill 729. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, that bill was intended to “create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. That money would be used for infrastructure and economic development projects in the Mountain State.

The Governor said the bill had technical errors that would have made it difficult to use the money for its intended purpose.

He also stated his intent to call a Special Session to fix those issues. It will be in conjunction with the April Legislative Interim Meetings.

Governor Justice also released this statement:

I plan to work with the Legislature to fix these technical errors and will add the bill to the Special Session call. If the Legislature passes the bill during the Special Session, this important legislation will be fixed to allow for the proper transfer of monies. The self-sustaining loan fund that this bill will create is absolutely essential for us to be able to keep advancing our economic development efforts. The bill also intended to create a $200 million revolving loan fund for our WVDOT to use as a catalyst to start major road projects through the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill. I am committed to making sure that this revolving loan fund remains in the bill. West Virginia is on a glide path to prosperity like you can’t imagine right now, and our economic development efforts are at the heart of our state’s rebirth. Any chance we have to continue building upon these development efforts, we’re going to take. And I know this bill, when it’s cleaned up, will help us do just that.

