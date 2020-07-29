Governor taking steps in the fight against opioids among youth

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF) — Thousands of West Virginian teens will be seeing a change in the way we fight against Opioid and substance abuse in our schools.

More than 150,000 middle and high school students will be learning more about issues centered around Opioid and substance abuse this Fall. This is known as “The Game Changer” movement, which is one of the largest, public, private coalitions in the nation.

And Governor Justice is leading the team. Education, health experts, law enforcement, private sectors, and members of the “Game Changer” coalition are also taking a part.

All 4 virtual summits are being broadcasted statewide. State officials say issues like vaping, tobacco, and alcohol, and even teen suicide are all being covered. Issues like Opioid and substance abuse is just the next step in this movement.

This program is kind of the next level of stepping stones. It makes a difference. It can’t in any way by itself get us there, all kinds of different things that we can continue to do, and we’ve got to do it, and we’ve go to do it right now. Governor Jim Justice (R) West Virginia

The “Game Changer” leaders are asking for help with the prevention programs and this movement.

Walmart, Par Mar Stores, Mountaineer Mart are helping with the funds through pocket change bins. Even Pepsi is donating proceeds from some of their sales in the state.

