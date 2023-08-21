WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – As students head back to school and sports teams begin their seasons, there is a big issue plaguing our kids.

A recent study of 600 teenagers from West Virginia revealed that 85 percent admitted to gambling.

The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia granted nearly 40,000 dollars to help organizations throughout the state address the issue of youth gambling.

Nearly one out of every 50 West Virginian has a gambling problem with kids being the most susceptible according to First Choice Services.

Children as young as middle school and as old as college have admitted to gambling, and while it may be fun in the moment, one small win can lead to a serious addiction.

“We’re seeing more and more kids who are saying that they have bad, particularly sports betting, mobile betting, lottery tickets, things like that.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing, First Choice Services

Shelia Moran of First Choice Services says parents are often giving their children access to mobile gambling thinking it’s harmless compared to a drug or alcohol problem.

“We’re trying to get the message out that gambling can be just as devastating when it turns to addiction.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing, First Choice Services

“Little ones can get the same adrenaline rush as adults get when you win something. Right. And so, it’s all chemical, it’s all the same. And we just really try to explain what that looks like and how that behavior we can see can become a problem.” Janna Gordon | Brooke/Hancock, FRN

Mobile gaming is another way teens are getting addicted to gambling.

A lot of parents let their children have access to mobile devices that have credit card information, which allows them to purchase upgrades and other items within their games.

“It’s that same sort of win that that a gambler gets. When you have a child sitting there playing a video game and they’re spinning the loot boxes to try to get free things or get upgrades, and then if they don’t win the first time, well then, for $2.99 you can get five extra spins.” Elizabeth Seckman | Wetzel County, FRN

To help combat the issue of youth gambling, $40,000 worth of grant money was awarded to several organizations throughout the state.

Seckman says the goal is to show people that gambling is a “past time” and not a way to “pay your bills or get yourself rich.”

“This year to really facilitate that is give grants out throughout the state to several groups, including some groups in your area, so that they can talk to kids about these issues. They’re already in schools talking to kids about safe sex or drunk driving. So, we want to add gambling addiction to that because we know it’s a major issue for a lot of youth.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing, First Choice Services

According to a press release provided to 7News by First Choice Services, grants were awarded to Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle, Reset, Inc., Pleasants County Committee on Family Issues, Community Connections, Family Resource Networks of Brooke & Hancock Counties, Clay County, Mason County, Taylor County and Wetzel County.

Other recipients include Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) groups in Putnam, Barbour and Clay County.