Greyhound racing could be leaving W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Lawmakers are once again threatening to pull funding from greyhound racing in the Mountain State.

Kanawha and Ohio Counties house the two only dog racing tracks in West Virginia. The industry provides thousands of jobs and receives $17 million per year from the state.

Although greyhound racing is profitable in the West Virginia, lawmakers have introduced a bill that would direct those funds to other statewide issues.

When we have needs for our foster kids, for our education community — all the different things that we as a state can do with $17 million. Hardly, anyone in this state would say, ‘I think we should use that to subsidize the development of greyhound breeding. State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President

Obviously, I’m against the bill because it’s a local issue for us. We have a lot of jobs tied up into it. We have local funding that’s tied into it — support for the community. And I’m against the bill for several reasons. State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke – Majority Whip

Gov. Justice vetoed a similar bill last year that would cut greyhound racing funding.

