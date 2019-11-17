Groundbreaking set for Facebook broadband project in WVa

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the Facebook logo on a screen at Nasdaq in Time Square, New York. Facebook and its partners have asked financial authorities in Switzerland to evaluate their plan to create a new digital currency called Libra. Facebook has said a nonprofit association headquartered in Geneva would oversee Libra, putting it under Swiss regulatory authority. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 the Libra Association has requested an “assessment” of its plan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A groundbreaking is set on Facebook’s plan to expand broadband internet in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice says he will attend a ceremony Monday in Beckley.

The governor’s office says in a news release that the social media company is building a high-capacity fiber optic cable network in a portion of West Virginia through a subsidiary, Middle Mile Infrastructure. It’s part of the company’s larger efforts to install cable from Virginia to Ohio through the Kanawha Valley.

The 275-mile project was announced in March.

