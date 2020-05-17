Gyms, rec centers reopen Monday; indoor dining kicks off Week 4 of ‘Comeback’ plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new wave of businesses are set to reopen this week across the Mountain State.
On Monday, May 18, fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers will resume operations with limitations. Whitewater rafting and ziplining will follow on Thursday.
Week 4 of the governor’s The Comeback plan also kicks off Thursday with indoor dining at 50 percent capacity. Specialty retail stores and state park campgrounds for state residents only will also open May 21.
No reopening dates have been announced for swimming pools and playgrounds. Gov. Justice is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
