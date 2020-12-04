Hancock County moves into “red” advisory on WV County Alert Map

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A two-year-old child has died as a result of a house fire in Monongalia County, according to a tweet made by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office's Twitter account on Friday.

The post stated that a house fire occurred at a residence on Days Run Road in Monongalia County on Thursday, Dec. 3. Marshals said that three of the house occupants escaped the fire, but a two-year-old female child was unable to get out.