Hancock County moves into “red” advisory on WV County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia DHHR released their County Alert Map that shows Hancock County moving into “red” advisory.
Hancock now joins 12 other counties in “red” advisory including Marshall and Ohio Counties.
Brooke, Wetzel and Tyler counties remain in “orange” advisory on the WV County Alert Map.
West Virginia Governor , Jim Justice, is scheduled to give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM.
You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com
