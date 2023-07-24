WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s first governor was born on July 24, two centuries ago.

Arthur Boreman had the courage, determination and strength of will to guide a newborn state through the most tumultuous of times.

Local historian Margaret Brennan says this extraordinary man took office the day that West Virginia became a state.

She says Boreman had qualities that made others listen, believe and want to follow the cause.

She says the new state had no money, so Boreman—an attorney—donated some of his own money to the state.

She says the state didn’t have any resources to buy guns or even paper for documents.

She says on this day, we should honor Boreman, who spent six years as governor of the fledgling mountain state.

A statue of Boreman is being created, and will be dedicated on the lawn of Wheeling’s Independence Hall on June 20, 2024.