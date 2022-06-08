CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s state slogan proudly proclaims: “Mountaineers Are Always Free.” This West Virginia Day Weekend, those words take on a new meaning for riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

WV State Residents can ride for free during the West Virginia Day holiday weekend, June 17 through June 20. West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at HMT trailheads and facilities.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant, Chris Zeto. “We look forward to creating memories with you, your family, and friends during the WV Day holiday weekend!”

HMT officials caution all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and note that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.

West Virginia Day permits are NOT available at local retailers and are only valid from June 17 through June 20. All Hatfield-McCoy Trails Rules & Regulations apply.

“WV Day” permits are only available at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads & facilities listed below:

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9 am to 5 pm

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9 am to 5 pm

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9 am to 5 pm

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9 am to 5 pm

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9 am to 5 pm

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9 am to 2 pm