SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are asking the public’s help in locating a missing West Virginia woman.

On Thursday, Trooper S. K. Weikle received a call for a welfare check at a residence on Temple Street in Hinton, West Virginia. The trooper responded and attempted to locate Valerie Whittaker, 41, of Hinton but was was unable to find her.

Weikle spoke with Whittaker’s sister who advised Whittaker was supposed to catch a Greyhound bus in Beckley on Sunday, October 8. Weikle also spoke with another individual who advised during the early morning hours of October 8, he dropped Whittaker off at the McDonald’s on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley and had not seen or heard from her since.

WVSP is actively pursuing this case as a missing person investigation. Whittaker was entered into the NCIC system as a missing person.

Anyone with information on the location of Valerie Whittaker should call Trooper Weikle at the WVSP Hinton Detachment at (304) 466-2800 or notify your local law enforcement.

