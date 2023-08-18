UPDATE: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 4:15 p.m.

Searchers now say Tonya Stafford was found.

No further information is available at this time.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. –

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 46-year-old female.

Tonya Stafford went missing from the Teays Valley area in Putnam County, West Virginia.

According to her daughter, the last time a family member saw her was on August 8. The last text message they received was on August 10. There was a reported sighting in Huntington but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Tonya has a medical condition that requires medication that she may not have with her. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Putnam County Deputy M.D. Wood at 304-586-0256 ext. 2241.

Video is weekly top stories.