HealthNet Aeromedical Services, owned by WVU Medicine, provides statement Wetzel County Air Medical Base

HealthNet Aeromedical Services President and CEO Clinton Burley issued the following statement regarding the news of the closing of the Air Evac Lifeteam Base 78 in Wetzel County, West Virginia:



Air Evac in Wetzel County closing immediately

“This morning, we learned of the closing of the air medical base in New Martinsville, West Virginia. We want to assure the community and regional healthcare facilities that our not-for-profit program is adequately equipped and has the resources to fully meet the critical care transport needs of the region. Our existing bases in Marshall and Monongalia Counties each operate large, twin-engine helicopters and are fully staffed with experienced clinicians. There will be no disruption in service to the region.”

HealthNet Aeromedical Services, Inc. is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and is a not-for-profit critical care transport system cooperatively owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center, and WVU Medicine.

The program operates eight helicopter bases in West Virginia