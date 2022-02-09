Hedge your bets with sports gambling before it becomes a problem

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Flashing lights, neon colors and numbers spinning higher and higher.

The atmosphere inside a casino is intoxicating—and when online sports wagering became legal four years ago, it spilled over into the whole state.

Now the adrenaline can be felt wherever and whenever—creating a huge problem for those who get sucked in.

They might wager $100, lose $100, and then wager again, and they might end up telling you that they won a bunch of money. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications, First Choice Services

First Choice Services runs the counseling line 1-800-GAMBLER.

They say sports betting has jumped from being almost non-existent to the second or third most common call they get.

Moran says some people think they have a talent for winning, and that huge jackpot is just a couple spins away.

And by the time they call us, they are thousands of dollars in debt, maybe in bankruptcy, in serious emotional distress, they may be having a spouse or loved one who’s leaving them, they may even be contemplating suicide. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications, First Choice Services

But no matter how many dollars you’ve sunk into it—there are just as many ways to reverse that spending spiral.

First Choice offers free private counseling, first to stop the destructive habit, then to point to more productive directions.

And while gambling may not seem like an illness—it can absolutely be treated like one.

Something like 80% of people who call us after six months have been able to stop or really cut down their gambling. So it’s very treatable, but you have to make the call. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications, First Choice Services

It’s never easy to cut your losses and walk away from the table. But that one call could mean a path out of the darkness of the play room.

First Choice also has a live chat for problem gambling at 1800Gambler.net.