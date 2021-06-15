HELP4WV distributing free life-saving Naloxone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – What would you do if you saw someone overdosing? Would you know how to help? If not, now you can.



The Mountain State’s addiction and mental health helpline, HELP4WV, is asking that more people become “Naloxone Heroes”.

They’ve partnered with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute to offer free doses of the drug. Anyone interested just must go through a brief training, and then they’ll be sent the life-saving Naloxone.

The helpline said overdoses aren’t slowing down. According to a press release, West Virginia had a 45% increase in the number of overdoses in 2020. That’s an estimated 1,275 people from the Mountain State.

So, this could be your chance to be ready to save a life if necessary.

I really believe in it. My son has a father because of Naloxone. My mother has a son because of Naloxone and it’s a very traumatic experience if you run into someone that’s experiencing an overdose and you’re just completely helpless and you don’t know what to do. Jordan Dennison, Peer Recovery Coach

Dennison explained that a lot of people are under the impression that Naloxone is a prescription drug, but it’s not.

If you would like to receive the free Naloxone, just visit HELP4WV.com. Scroll down and click on the “Become a Naloxone Hero” badge. You’ll be put through a brief training, then it will be shipped directly to your door.

You can also call or text 1-84-HELP-4WV.

HELP4WV provides a variety of other services for those struggling with addiction or mental health including connecting them with inpatient and outpatient centers. They say if you are struggling or know someone who is, don’t hesitate to call 24/7.