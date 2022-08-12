OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s premiere summer events kicked off Friday down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

The Heritage Music BluesFest is back for its 21st year, bringing world-class blues musicians to the Friendly City.



As always there will be new things to enjoy this year. Producer Bruce Wheeler tells us that during the first year of the festival there may have been more people on stage than there were in the audience, but those days are long gone. Now the festival welcomes guests from 24 states, and 5 different countries.



It’s a weekend for music fans to come together and have a great time.

“In our 21 years, I don’t know that we’ve ever had any major trouble. You know, maybe a little argument here or there between people. And that argument goes something like, ‘I like this kind of blues. ‘No I like this kind of blues!’ And that’s about as mean as it gets.” BRUCE WHEELER, Producer, Heritage Music BluesFest

You can buy tickets at the main gate located at 12th and Water Street every day.