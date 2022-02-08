High school basketball coach files complaint against West Virginia State Police in scuffle

A high school coach has filed a complaint alleging two West Virginia State Police troopers used excessive force when detaining him after a scuffle at a girls basketball game.

The Register-Herald reported that Eugene “Gene” Nabors filed the complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Nabors is an assistant coach of the Woodrow Wilson High School girls basketball team in Beckley.

The complaint stems from an altercation at a 2020 girls basketball game between Woodrow Wilson High School and Greenbrier East High School.

Nabors said his exchange with police began with a complaint about “racial slurs and epithets” directed at his team.

State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy declined to comment on pending litigation.