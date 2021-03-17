Historian says today we celebrate those who built the baseboard of Wheeling

West Virginians celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little more than other states.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — People throughout the world are grabbing something green and heading to the pubs, but in Wheeling, today hits closer to home! Historians say West Virginia is literally a second home to many Irish of the past.

Historian Sean Duffy says we are lucky to have the Irish! In 1818 they ventured to Wheeling first to build the National Road.

The Irish brigade. They worked quickly with picks and shovels. It was said by the end of the day an emperor could ride on the road that they built. Sean Duffy, Chair of Freedom for all Ireland Ancient Order of Hibernians Wheeling Division 1

Driving around country roads, you see hollers with names stolen from another land.

When the great hunger hit, two-million Irish folks sought refuge, and something about West Virginia felt like the Rocky Road to Dublin.

Irish people settled there, like Irish Mountain in West Virginia in Raleigh County. The town of Ireland where they first started doing Irish Road Bowling in West Virginia. And we now do that here in Wheeling. It’s the biggest one in the world. Sean Duffy, Chair of Freedom for all Ireland Ancient Order of Hibernians Wheeling Division 1

Gallic Irish were good with their hands. They built the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal near Paw Paw, the turnpikes, and the railroads. Industry made Wheeling an attractive place to set up shop.

Irish Americans were the second largest group to populate Wheeling, just behind German Americans.

Wheeling claimed the longest 6.25-mile St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1874, but the day wasn’t always a pint of Guinness and green cheer.

In the old days, it was a somber religious holiday. The pubs were closed. Nobody went out in the street and paraded in green. That happened here in America when the Irish immigrants encountered resistance from nativists and people who did not like them. And so, they made it bigger, louder and greener. That’s become the tradition. Sean Duffy, Chair of Freedom for all Ireland Ancient Order of Hibernians Wheeling Division 1

On Tuesday, Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott read a proclamation at council declaring March ‘Irish-American Heritage Month’ in Wheeling.