WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hope can keep you alive.

And Saturday night Glessner Auditorium was filled with people willing to keep that flicker of promise alive for whomever needs it.

The WVU Medicine Children’s Gala returned after three years to support northern West Virginia’s critical care transport team.

Linsly student Olivia Kiger-Camilo was named 2022’s Miracle Child, after she contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and hospital doctors saved her life.

Reverend Darrell Cummings’ wide-reaching community work was also honored.

Not only did they save my life, but they became a second family to me. They were there to talk to me every day and sit in my room for hours while I was in the hospital, and teach me so much about medicine, which I’ve become very interested in. Olivia Kiger-Camilo, Named 2022 Miracle Child

I believe that they have a heart for children like we have a heart for children. Last 32 years we’ve been working with children in the Ohio Valley. I try to make a difference and they’re doing the same at a great level. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Funding raised will go toward stretchers for newborns to secure them as life-saving care is performed.

WTRF is proud to be a sponsor.